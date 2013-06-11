FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Rock Field -2012/13 parent results
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 11, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Rock Field -2012/13 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Company corrects forecast figures to operating profit, not revenue)
    TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Jun 11 (Reuters)- 
          Rock Field Co Ltd 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Apr 30, 2013    Apr 30, 2012   Apr 30, 2014     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           48.83           49.16          50.53        24.51    
               (-0.7 pct)      (+6.1 pct)     (+3.5 pct)    (+3.9 pct) 
  Operating        1.95            2.55           2.51       791 mln            
           
               (-23.6 pct)     (+22.2 pct)    (+28.6 pct)  (+28.5 pct)          
               
  Recurring        1.99            2.59           2.54       820 mln   
               (-23.2 pct)     (+22.1 pct)    (+27.8 pct)  (+27.1 pct) 
  Net            964 mln           1.44           1.42       454 mln   
               (-32.9 pct)     (+33.4 pct)    (+46.7 pct)  (+24.2 pct) 
  EPS           72.65 yen      108.28 yen     106.60 yen    34.21 yen  
    
  NOTE - Rock Field Co Ltd is a major maker of delicatessen foods. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.