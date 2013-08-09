FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Toyo Tire & Rubber -6-MTH group results
August 9, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Toyo Tire & Rubber -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

(Corrects privious period as follows because of accounting period change)
Aug 9 (Reuters)- 
             Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                   LATEST             PREVIOUS         LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales            173.08              202.13           370.00    
  Operating         13.80                8.63            29.00    
  Recurring         13.72                5.90            27.00    
  Net                9.03                3.66            17.00    
  EPS             35.56 yen           14.41 yen        66.92 yen  
  Ann Div                             7.00 yen         9.00 yen   
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                             7.00 yen         9.00 yen   
  NOTE - Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd is a major tire maker. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

