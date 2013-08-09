CORRECTED-TABLE-Toyo Tire & Rubber -6-MTH group results

(Corrects privious period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 9 (Reuters)- Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 173.08 202.13 370.00 Operating 13.80 8.63 29.00 Recurring 13.72 5.90 27.00 Net 9.03 3.66 17.00 EPS 35.56 yen 14.41 yen 66.92 yen Ann Div 7.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 7.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd is a major tire maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .