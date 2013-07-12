FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corrected-TABLE-KLab -9-MTH group results
July 12, 2013 / 7:00 AM / in 4 years

Corrected-TABLE-KLab -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrected the table as following)
Jul 12 (Reuters)- 
             KLab Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended   16 months to  
                May 31, 2013        Aug 31, 2012      Dec 31, 2013  
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO           LATEST     
                   RESULTS             RESULTS          FORECAST    
  Sales             10.89                                 22.90     
  Operating       loss 1.08                             loss 1.10   
  Recurring     loss 850 mln                            loss 1.00   
  Net           loss 770 mln                          loss 900 mln  
  EPS          loss 29.82 yen                        loss 33.85 yen 
  Ann Div                                nil               nil      
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                        
  -Q4 div                                nil               nil      
  NOTE - KLab Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
. 
  

 (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)

