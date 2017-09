REFILE-TABLE-Kenkou Corp -Q1 group results

(Adds annual dividend forecast) Aug 12 (Reuters)-

Kenkou Corp., Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.60 4.01 21.36

(+14.8 pct) (+12.3 pct) (+19.7 pct) Operating loss 592 mln loss 464 mln 1.26

(+51.7 pct) Recurring loss 567 mln loss 385 mln 1.17

(+24.1 pct) Net loss 414 mln loss 181 mln 740 mln