REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -2013/14 div forecast
July 11, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -2013/14 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds annual dividend and Q4 dividend)
Jul 11 (Reuters) -
              Broccoli Co Ltd     
              PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
               Full year to      Full year to 
             Feb 28, 2014      Feb 28, 2014   
                LATEST           PREVIOUS     
               FORECAST          FORECAST    
  Ann Div    3.50-4.50 yen    3.00-4.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         nil               nil  
  -Q4 Div    3.50-4.50 yen    3.00-4.00 yen           
    
  NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltdwholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring
animation characters.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

