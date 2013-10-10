FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -6-MTH parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 10, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Oct 10 (Reuters)- 
             Broccoli Co Ltd 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Aug 31, 2013        Aug 31, 2012     Feb 28, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               3.32                2.11          5.90 - 6.20             
   
                   (+57.5 pct)         (-39.0 pct)    (+34.9 - +41.8 pct)       
         
  Operating           1.08               368 mln        1.50 - 1.65             
   
                  (+192.9 pct)         (+28.4 pct)    (+79.8 - +97.7 pct)       
         
  Recurring           1.08               367 mln        1.50 - 1.65             
   
                  (+193.4 pct)         (+31.9 pct)    (+79.9 - +97.9 pct)       
         
  Net                983 mln             383 mln        1.35 - 1.50             
   
                  (+156.3 pct)        (+139.9 pct)     (+53.8 - +70.9 pct)      
         
  EPS               30.06 yen           11.74 yen   41.24 yen - 45.82 yen       
         
  EPS Diluted       30.06 yen                                       
  Ann Div                               6.00 yen   9.00 yen - 10.00 yen         
       
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                               6.00 yen   9.00 yen - 10.00 yen         
        
  NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring
animation characters. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

