FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Sagami Chain -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-TABLE-Sagami Chain -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Aug 12 (Reuters)- 
             Sagami Chain Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2013        Apr 20, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST                               LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             4.68                4.49             19.40    
                                     (-3.4 pct)                   
  Operating        62 mln            loss 80 mln        635 mln   
  Recurring        82 mln            loss 76 mln        650 mln   
  Net              26 mln           loss 127 mln        465 mln   
  EPS             1.05 yen          loss 5.21 yen      18.62 yen  
  Ann Div                             5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  -Q2 div                                nil              nil     
  -Q4 div                             5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  NOTE - Sagami Chain Co Ltd operates a Japanese restaurant chain. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.