REFILE-TABLE-AD Works -Q1 group results
August 1, 2013 / 5:17 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-TABLE-AD Works -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes the dateline to Aug 1 from Jul 31)
Aug 1 (Reuters)- 
             AD Works Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2013        Jun 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               3.11                1.53             10.70    
                  (+104.1 pct)         (-24.6 pct)      (+8.6 pct)  
  Operating          199 mln             108 mln                    
                   (+83.9 pct)         (+96.0 pct)                  
  Recurring          169 mln             80 mln           450 mln   
                  (+110.7 pct)        (+315.0 pct)      (+24.5 pct) 
  Net                102 mln             48 mln                     
                  (+114.1 pct)        (+449.6 pct)                  
  EPS               98.81 yen           89.05 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       96.69 yen           87.63 yen                   
  Ann Div                               50.00 yen                   
  -Q2 div
  -Q4 div                               50.00 yen                   
  NOTE - AD Works Co Ltd . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
