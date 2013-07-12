FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Fontz Holdings -9-MTH group results
July 12, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Fontz Holdings -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects the table as follows)
Jul 12 (Reuters)- 
             Fontz Holdings Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended  13 months to 
                May 31, 2013        May 31, 2012     Sep 30, 2013 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.78                1.56             2.00     
                 (+14.0 pct)         (-8.4 pct)       (-4.0 pct)  
  Operating      loss 40 mln           69 mln           100 mln   
                                                      (+28.0 pct) 
  Recurring      loss 75 mln           73 mln           100 mln   
                                     (-63.7 pct)     (+167.9 pct) 
  Net            loss 79 mln           73 mln           100 mln   
                                     (-61.1 pct)     (+163.3 pct) 
  EPS           loss 2.87 yen         2.64 yen         3.61 yen   
  Ann Div                                nil              nil     
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                                nil              nil     
  NOTE - Fontz Holdings Inc distributes indie music CDs. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
