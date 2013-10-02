FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Aeon Kyushu Co Ltd -6-MTH parent results
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 2, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Aeon Kyushu Co Ltd -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Oct 2 (Reuters)- 
             Aeon Kyushu Co Ltd 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Aug 31, 2013          Aug 20, 2012     Feb 28, 2014 
                   LATEST                               LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues         122.97              122.51           253.00    
                                     (-0.2 pct)                   
  Operating     loss 199 mln           187 mln            3.10    
                                     (+20.5 pct)                  
  Recurring      loss 7 mln            374 mln            2.85    
                                     (+77.3 pct)                  
  Net           loss 319 mln        loss 602 mln          1.20    
  EPS          loss 17.01 yen      loss 32.09 yen      63.93 yen  
  Ann Div                             13.00 yen        13.00 yen  
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                             13.00 yen        13.00 yen  
  NOTE - Aeon Kyushu Co Ltd is a supermarket chain. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.