February 13, 2015 / 5:03 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-DWTI -2014 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 12 (Reuters)- 
          D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended                Year to 
              Dec 31, 2014    Dec 31, 2013            Dec 31, 2015 
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO                COMPANY
                 RESULTS         RESULTS               FORECAST
  Sales          80 mln          80 mln               50 mln - 80 mln 
               (+0.0 pct)      (-28.9 pct)                             
  Operating   loss 196 mln    loss 208 mln      loss 249 mln - loss 219 mln  
  Recurring   loss 191 mln    loss 221 mln      loss 246 mln - loss 216 mln 
  Net         loss 192 mln    loss 222 mln      loss 247 mln - loss 217 mln 
  EPS         loss 8.47 yen  loss 10.49 yen   loss 10.88 yen - loss 9.56 yen 
  Ann Div          NIL             NIL                      NIL                  
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL                      NIL                  
  -Q4 Div          NIL             NIL                      NIL                  
  NOTE - D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
