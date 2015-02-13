REFILE-TABLE-DWTI -2014 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 80 mln 80 mln 50 mln - 80 mln (+0.0 pct) (-28.9 pct) Operating loss 196 mln loss 208 mln loss 249 mln - loss 219 mln Recurring loss 191 mln loss 221 mln loss 246 mln - loss 216 mln Net loss 192 mln loss 222 mln loss 247 mln - loss 217 mln EPS loss 8.47 yen loss 10.49 yen loss 10.88 yen - loss 9.56 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.