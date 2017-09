TABLE-Daiei -6-MTH group results

Oct 3 (Reuters)- Daiei Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Aug 31, 2014 Aug 31, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 386.13 409.29 787.00 (-5.7 pct) (-2.6 pct) (-3.3 pct) Operating loss 10.28 loss 4.13 loss 6.50 Recurring loss 10.86 loss 4.73 loss 7.00 Net loss 13.84 loss 14.48 loss 17.50 EPS loss 34.79 yen loss 36.41 yen loss 44.00 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.