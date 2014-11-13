FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -2013/14 group results
#Communications Equipment
November 13, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 13 (Reuters)- 
          Nexyz Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended              Year to            NEXT   
                Sep 30, 2014    Sep 30, 2013             Sep 30, 2015          YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO                 COMPANY           COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS                 FORECAST         H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             8.28            7.51                8.50 - 10.00  
                 (+10.1 pct)     (-0.4 pct)            (+2.7 - +20.8 pct)     
  Operating        559 mln         401 mln           800 mln - 1.00  
                 (+39.4 pct)     (+33.4 pct)          (+42.9 - +78.6 pct)     
  Recurring        517 mln         406 mln           800 mln - 1.00  
                 (+27.3 pct)     (+32.3 pct)          (+54.5 - +93.1 pct)  
  Net              261 mln          1.35             400 mln - 500 mln  
                 (-80.6 pct)    (+226.2 pct)        (+52.9 - +91.1 pct)  
  EPS             20.59 yen      106.20 yen        31.49 yen - 39.36 yen 
  EPS Diluted     19.58 yen      104.15 yen                              
  Ann Div         5.00 yen        5.00 yen                5.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div            nil             nil                    nil                  
  -Q4 Div         5.00 yen        5.00 yen                5.00 yen                
  NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting
service providers. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
