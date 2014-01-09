REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -2013/14 parent forecast

(Adds previous forecast) Jan 9 (Reuters) - Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Feb 28, 2014 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.40 5.90 - 6.20 Operating 1.80 1.50 - 1.65 Recurring 1.80 1.50 - 1.65 Net 1.65 1.35 - 1.50 EPS 50.40 yen 41.24 yen - 45.82 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .