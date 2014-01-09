FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -2013/14 parent forecast
January 9, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -2013/14 parent forecast

Reuters Staff

(Adds previous forecast)
Jan 9 (Reuters) -
              Broccoli Co Ltd     
              PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Feb 28, 2014      Feb 28, 2014   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales            6.40           5.90 - 6.20                
  Operating        1.80           1.50 - 1.65                 
  Recurring        1.80           1.50 - 1.65                    
  Net              1.65           1.35 - 1.50                   
  EPS            50.40 yen   41.24 yen - 45.82 yen                   
  NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring
animation characters.  
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
