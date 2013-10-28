FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -9-MTH group results (IFRS)
#Healthcare
October 28, 2013 / 5:33 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -9-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Oct 25 (Reuters)- 
              Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Revenues              306.53              275.59            416.00         
                   (+11.2 pct)                            (+7.6 pct)         
  Operating           58.16               50.85             77.50        
                   (+14.4 pct)                            (+2.5 pct)        
  Pretax              56.72               49.52                     
                   (+14.6 pct)                                      
  Net                 38.16               30.74                     
                   (+24.2 pct)                                      
  EPS Basic         70.09 yen           56.48 yen        92.57 yen          
  EPS Diluted       70.01 yen           56.46 yen                   
  Ann Div                               40.00 yen        45.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           22.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               20.00 yen        23.00 yen  
    
  * Pretax forecast is core pretax forecast, EPS forecast is core EPS forecast.
    
  NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Michiko Kawai)

