CORRECTED-TABLE-Welcia HD -2014/15 parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Welcia HD -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 14 (Reuters)- 
          Welcia Holdings Co Ltd 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
               6 months ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
                Feb 28, 2015    Aug 31, 2014   Feb 29, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             1.78            3.32                                 
                                 (+38.0 pct)                             
  Operating         1.20            1.60                                 
                                 (+37.3 pct)                             
  Recurring         1.22            1.63                                 
                                 (+32.7 pct)                             
  Net              960 mln          1.47                                 
                                 (+31.0 pct)                             
  EPS             21.84 yen       35.67 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     21.82 yen       35.66 yen                              
  Ann Div         19.00 yen       65.00 yen      40.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div                         32.50 yen      20.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         19.00 yen       32.50 yen      20.00 yen               
  NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
