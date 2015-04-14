CORRECTED-TABLE-Welcia HD -2014/15 parent results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 14 (Reuters)- Welcia Holdings Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2015 Aug 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.78 3.32 (+38.0 pct) Operating 1.20 1.60 (+37.3 pct) Recurring 1.22 1.63 (+32.7 pct) Net 960 mln 1.47 (+31.0 pct) EPS 21.84 yen 35.67 yen EPS Diluted 21.82 yen 35.66 yen Ann Div 19.00 yen 65.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 32.50 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 19.00 yen 32.50 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.