REFILE-TABLE-Clarion -2014/15 group results
Sections
#Consumer Electronics
May 12, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Clarion -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Revenue Forecast)
May 12 (Reuters)- 
          Clarion Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          198.63          191.34                                
               (+3.8 pct)      (+7.9 pct)              
  Revenue                                       220.00
  Operating        5.55            5.23          11.00                 
               (+6.0 pct)      (+62.9 pct)                             
  Recurring        4.26            4.44          10.00                 
               (-4.2 pct)      (+33.5 pct)                             
  Net              2.30            3.34           7.00                 
               (-31.1 pct)    (+146.0 pct)                             
  EPS           8.18 yen        11.86 yen                              
  Ann Div       2.00 yen           NIL                                 
  -Q2 Div
  -Q4 Div       2.00 yen           NIL                                 
  NOTE - Clarion Co Ltd is a top-class maker of car audio equiment.
  Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
