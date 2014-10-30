FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kirin HD -9-MTH group results
October 30, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Kirin HD -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters)- 
             Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.61 trln           1.68 trln        2.21 trln  
                   (-4.1 pct)          (+4.5 pct)       (-2.0 pct)  
  Operating           80.79              107.50           120.00    
                   (-24.8 pct)         (+2.1 pct)       (-16.0 pct) 
  Recurring           73.62               99.69           102.00    
                   (-26.1 pct)         (+9.3 pct)       (-22.8 pct) 
  Net                 22.03               83.66            35.00    
                   (-73.7 pct)        (+229.7 pct)      (-59.1 pct) 
  EPS               23.93 yen           88.20 yen        38.10 yen  
  EPS Diluted       23.90 yen                                       
  Ann Div                               36.00 yen        38.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           19.00 yen           18.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               18.00 yen        19.00 yen  
  NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft 
 drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
