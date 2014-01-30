FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -2013 group results (IFRS)
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 30, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -2013 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
              Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Dec 31, 2013    Dec 31, 2012   Dec 31, 2014      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            423.65          386.55        451.00                        
                 (+9.6 pct)                      (+6.5 pct)                     
  
  Operating         78.74           74.66         71.00                       
                 (+5.5 pct)                      (-11.2 pct)                    
   
  Pretax            76.94           72.68                                
                 (+5.9 pct)                                              
  Net               50.90           46.05                                
                 (+10.5 pct)                                             
  EPS Basic       93.47 yen       84.62 yen      82.62 yen 
                                                 (-12.7 pct)                    
  
  EPS Diluted     93.35 yen       84.58 yen                              
  Ann Div         45.00 yen       40.00 yen      45.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         22.00 yen       20.00 yen      22.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         23.00 yen       20.00 yen      23.00 yen
    
  * Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS forecast is core EPS
forecast.                 
  NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription
medicines. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.