CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco -2013/14 group results (IFRS)

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 24 (Reuters)- Japan Tobacco Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 9 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.40 trln 2.12 trln 2.15 trln (+13.2 pct) (+4.2 pct) Operating 648.26 532.21 482.00 (+21.8 pct) (+15.9 pct) Pretax 636.20 509.36 (+24.9 pct) (+15.4 pct) Net 427.99 343.60 344.00 (+24.6 pct) (+7.1 pct) EPS Basic 235.48 yen 181.07 yen 189.27 yen EPS Diluted 235.35 yen 180.98 yen Ann Div 96.00 yen 68.00 yen 100.00 yen -Q2 Div 46.00 yen 30.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q4 Div 50.00 yen 38.00 yen 50.00 yen NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and sales as core business. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .