CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco -2013/14 group results (IFRS)
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Tobacco -2013/14 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 24 (Reuters)- 
              Japan Tobacco Inc 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended  9 months  to        NEXT  
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Dec 31, 2014      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           2.40 trln       2.12 trln      2.15 trln               
                 (+13.2 pct)     (+4.2 pct)                              
  Operating        648.26          532.21         482.00                 
                 (+21.8 pct)     (+15.9 pct)                             
  Pretax           636.20          509.36                                
                 (+24.9 pct)     (+15.4 pct)                             
  Net              427.99          343.60         344.00                 
                 (+24.6 pct)     (+7.1 pct)                              
  EPS Basic      235.48 yen      181.07 yen     189.27 yen               
  EPS Diluted    235.35 yen      180.98 yen                              
  Ann Div         96.00 yen       68.00 yen     100.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         46.00 yen       30.00 yen      50.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         50.00 yen       38.00 yen      50.00 yen               
  NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and 
 privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and
  sales as core business. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

