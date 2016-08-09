FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Shiseido -6-MTH group results
August 9, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Shiseido -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Aug 9 (Reuters)- 
Shiseido Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to
                  Jun 30, 2016        Sep 30, 2015     Dec 31, 2016
                     LATEST                               LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST
  Sales              412.28              411.89           848.00
                                       (+12.6 pct)
  Operating           19.94               14.89            30.00
                                       (+36.2 pct)
  Recurring           18.34               15.15            29.00
                                       (+31.6 pct)
  Net                 24.50                3.99            30.00
                                       (-83.8 pct)
  EPS               61.37 yen           10.00 yen        75.15 yen
  EPS Diluted       61.28 yen           9.98 yen
  Ann Div                               20.00 yen        20.00 yen
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           10.00 yen
  -Q4 div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen

NOTE - Shiseido Co Ltd.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4911.T

