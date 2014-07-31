FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Panasonic -Q1 group results (SEC)
July 31, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Panasonic -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 31 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           1.85 trln           1.82 trln        7.75 trln  
                 (+1.5 pct)          (+0.6 pct)       (+0.2 pct)  
  Operating         82.29               64.20           310.00    
                 (+28.2 pct)         (+66.3 pct)      (+1.6 pct)  
  Pretax            55.11              122.61           120.00    
                 (-55.1 pct)        (+224.2 pct)      (-41.8 pct) 
  Net               37.93              107.83           140.00    
                 (-64.8 pct)        (+741.8 pct)      (+16.2 pct) 
  EPS             16.41 yen           46.65 yen        60.57 yen  
  Ann Div                             13.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                             5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                             8.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

