FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -6-MTH parent results
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
October 9, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Oct 9 (Reuters)- 
             Broccoli Co Ltd 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Aug 31, 2014        Aug 31, 2013     Feb 28, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               3.08                3.32          6.40 - 7.00 
                   (-7.0 pct)          (+57.5 pct)   (-5.7 - +3.2 pct)
  Operating          806 mln              1.08          1.60 - 2.00 
                   (-25.3 pct)        (+192.9 pct)  (-25.6 - -7.0 pct)
  Recurring          805 mln              1.08          1.60 - 2.00
                   (-25.3 pct)        (+193.4 pct)  (-25.6 - -7.0 pct) 
  Net                505 mln             983 mln        1.00 - 1.20 
                   (-48.6 pct)        (+156.3 pct)  (-47.6 - -37.1 pct)
  EPS               15.45 yen           30.06 yen   30.55 yen - 36.66 yen
  EPS Diluted                           30.06 yen                   
  Ann Div                               13.00 yen    6.00 yen - 7.50 yen 
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                               13.00 yen    6.00 yen - 7.50 yen 
  NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation
characters. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.