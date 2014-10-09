REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -6-MTH parent results

(Adds company forecast) Oct 9 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Aug 31, 2014 Aug 31, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.08 3.32 6.40 - 7.00 (-7.0 pct) (+57.5 pct) (-5.7 - +3.2 pct) Operating 806 mln 1.08 1.60 - 2.00 (-25.3 pct) (+192.9 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct) Recurring 805 mln 1.08 1.60 - 2.00 (-25.3 pct) (+193.4 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct) Net 505 mln 983 mln 1.00 - 1.20 (-48.6 pct) (+156.3 pct) (-47.6 - -37.1 pct) EPS 15.45 yen 30.06 yen 30.55 yen - 36.66 yen EPS Diluted 30.06 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen 6.00 yen - 7.50 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 13.00 yen 6.00 yen - 7.50 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.