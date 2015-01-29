FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NTT DoCoMo -9-MTH group results (SEC)
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 29, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-NTT DoCoMo -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Q4 Dividend figure of company forecast)
Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
          NTT DoCoMo Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Revenues        3.33 trln           3.36 trln        4.40 trln  
                 (-1.1 pct)          (-0.2 pct)       (-1.4 pct)  
  Operating        587.14              688.66           630.00    
                 (-14.7 pct)         (-1.9 pct)       (-23.1 pct) 
  Pretax           594.98              703.56           639.00    
                 (-15.4 pct)         (+0.6 pct)       (-23.3 pct) 
  Net              381.85              430.18           420.00    
                 (-11.2 pct)         (+3.3 pct)       (-9.6 pct)  
  EPS Basic       93.58 yen          103.74 yen       104.45 yen  
  Ann Div                                              65.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         30.00 yen         3,000.00 yen                  
  -Q4 Div                             30.00 yen        35.00 yen
  NOTE - NTT DoCoMo Inc is a major mobile phone operator, spun off 
 from NTT in 1991. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
