#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Honda Motor -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 25 (Reuters)- 
          Honda Motor Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales        11.84 trln       9.88 trln     12.75 trln               
               (+19.9 pct)     (+24.3 pct)    (+7.7 pct)               
  Operating      750.28          544.81         760.00                 
               (+37.7 pct)    (+135.5 pct)    (+1.3 pct)               
  Pretax         728.94          488.89         745.00                 
               (+49.1 pct)     (+89.9 pct)    (+2.2 pct)               
  Net            574.11          367.15         595.00                 
               (+56.4 pct)     (+73.6 pct)    (+3.6 pct)               
  EPS
  EPS Basic    318.54 yen      203.71 yen     330.14 yen               
  Ann Div       82.00 yen       76.00 yen      88.00 yen               
  -Q1 Div       20.00 yen       19.00 yen      22.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       20.00 yen       19.00 yen      22.00 yen               
  -Q3 Div       20.00 yen                      22.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div       22.00 yen       19.00 yen      22.00 yen               
  NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
