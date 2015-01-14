FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-People -2014/15 div forecast
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-People -2014/15 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds annual and Q4 dividend forecast)
Jan 14 (Reuters) -
              People Co Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
               Full year to      Full year to 
             Jan 31, 2015      Jan 31, 2015   
                LATEST           PREVIOUS     
               FORECAST          FORECAST         
  Annual Div 40.00 - 45.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div                           nil       
  -Q4 Div    40.00 - 45.00 yen  
  NOTE - People Co Ltdis a toy maker.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly
basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.