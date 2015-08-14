FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm Holdings -2014/15 group results
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 14, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm Holdings -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Techfirm Holdings Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

11 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Jun 30, 2015 Jul 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.96 3.50 5.00 Operating 42 mln 133 mln 150 mln Recurring 26 mln 130 mln 140 mln Net loss 35 mln loss 8 mln Net 3 mln EPS loss 5.90 yen loss 1.39 yen 0.45 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen NIL 3.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 3.00 yen NIL 3.00 yen NOTE - Techfirm Holdings Inc. . Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.