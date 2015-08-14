CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm Holdings -2014/15 group results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Techfirm Holdings Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

11 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Jun 30, 2015 Jul 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.96 3.50 5.00 Operating 42 mln 133 mln 150 mln Recurring 26 mln 130 mln 140 mln Net loss 35 mln loss 8 mln Net 3 mln EPS loss 5.90 yen loss 1.39 yen 0.45 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen NIL 3.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 3.00 yen NIL 3.00 yen NOTE - Techfirm Holdings Inc. . Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.