REFILE-TABLE-Internet Initiative Japan -6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 7, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Internet Initiative Japan -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EPS diluted)
Nov 7 (Reuters)- 
          Internet Initiative Japan Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             57.17               54.40           122.00    
                 (+5.1 pct)          (+6.4 pct)       (+6.8 pct)  
  Operating          2.42                3.01             6.50    
                 (-19.7 pct)         (-7.8 pct)       (+13.6 pct) 
  Pretax             2.49                3.35             6.50    
                 (-25.6 pct)         (+5.4 pct)       (+3.6 pct)  
  Net                1.44                2.21             4.00    
                 (-34.5 pct)         (+9.9 pct)       (-10.0 pct) 
  EPS             31.44 yen           51.66 yen        87.07 yen  
  EPS Diluted     31.39 yen           51.59 yen
  Ann Div                             22.00 yen        22.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         11.00 yen           11.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             11.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet access service. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
