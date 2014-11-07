REFILE-TABLE-Internet Initiative Japan -6-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds EPS diluted) Nov 7 (Reuters)- Internet Initiative Japan Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 57.17 54.40 122.00 (+5.1 pct) (+6.4 pct) (+6.8 pct) Operating 2.42 3.01 6.50 (-19.7 pct) (-7.8 pct) (+13.6 pct) Pretax 2.49 3.35 6.50 (-25.6 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+3.6 pct) Net 1.44 2.21 4.00 (-34.5 pct) (+9.9 pct) (-10.0 pct) EPS 31.44 yen 51.66 yen 87.07 yen EPS Diluted 31.39 yen 51.59 yen Ann Div 22.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q2 Div 11.00 yen 11.00 yen -Q4 Div 11.00 yen NOTE - Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet access service. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.