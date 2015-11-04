FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Japan Exchange Group -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
November 4, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Japan Exchange Group -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters)- Japan Exchange Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 57.95 49.84 108.00

(+16.3 pct) (+1.7 pct) Operating 35.30 24.43 56.50

(+44.5 pct) (+5.5 pct) Pretax 36.27 25.35 58.00

(+43.1 pct) (+5.7 pct) Net 23.88 16.29 38.50

+46.6 pct +11.8 pct EPS Basic 43.49 yen 29.67 yen 70.12 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen -Q2 Div 42.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 Div 32.00 yen 21.00 yen Figures are reported based on international accounting rules IFRS. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8697.T

