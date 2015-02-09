REFILE-TABLE-Airex -9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Airex Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.67 2.83 3.80 (-5.6 pct) (+13.8 pct) (+1.8 pct) Operating 56 mln 110 mln 140 mln - 170 mln (-48.6 pct) (-18.5 - -1.0 pct) Recurring 63 mln 116 mln 140 mln - 170 mln (-45.7 pct) (-21.4 - -4.6 pct) Net 45 mln 78 mln 50 mln - 90 mln (-41.8 pct) (+19.7 - +115.5 pct) EPS 1.54 yen 2.66 yen 1.70 yen - 3.06 yen EPS Diluted 0.90 yen 1.54 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Airex Inc is a major specialised maker of industrial-use printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.