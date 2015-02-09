FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Semiconductors
February 9, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Airex -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
             Airex Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               2.67                2.83             3.80     
                   (-5.6 pct)          (+13.8 pct)      (+1.8 pct)  
  Operating          56 mln              110 mln     140 mln - 170 mln               
                   (-48.6 pct)                        (-18.5 - -1.0 pct)               
  Recurring          63 mln              116 mln     140 mln - 170 mln               
                   (-45.7 pct)                        (-21.4 - -4.6 pct)              
  Net                45 mln              78 mln       50 mln - 90 mln              
                   (-41.8 pct)                        (+19.7 - +115.5 pct)              
  EPS               1.54 yen            2.66 yen    1.70 yen - 3.06 yen              
  EPS Diluted       0.90 yen            1.54 yen                    
  Ann Div                                  NIL              NIL     
  -Q2 div              NIL                 NIL                      
  -Q4 div                                  NIL              NIL     
  NOTE - Airex Inc is a major specialised maker of industrial-use printed circuit boards. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
