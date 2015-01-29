FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm -2014/15 parent forecast
January 29, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm -2014/15 parent forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects latest Forecast aoounting period to "11 months to Jun 30,2015", and  previous
forecast period to "Ful year to July 31, 2015")
Jan 29 (Reuters) -
              Techfirm Inc     
              PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
               11 months to      Full Year to 
               Jun 30, 2015      Jul 31, 2015   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales            3.60              3.90       
  Operating       180 mln           280 mln     
  Recurring       170 mln           270 mln     
  Net             100 mln           160 mln     
  EPS            16.53 yen         26.45 yen    
  NOTE - Techfirm Inc .    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
