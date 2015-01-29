CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm -2014/15 parent forecast

(Corrects latest Forecast aoounting period to "11 months to Jun 30,2015", and previous forecast period to "Ful year to July 31, 2015") Jan 29 (Reuters) - Techfirm Inc PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 11 months to Full Year to Jun 30, 2015 Jul 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.60 3.90 Operating 180 mln 280 mln Recurring 170 mln 270 mln Net 100 mln 160 mln EPS 16.53 yen 26.45 yen NOTE - Techfirm Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.