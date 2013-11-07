FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2013

REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 7 (Reuters)- 
              DeNA Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended   9 months to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales               99.80               97.89           143.10            
                   (+2.0 pct)          (+41.2 pct)      (-4.7 pct)            
  Operating           32.06               38.79            43.80            
                   (-17.4 pct)         (+30.3 pct)     (-25.3 pct)            
  Pretax              32.73               38.13                     
                   (-14.2 pct)         (+30.4 pct)                  
  Net                 18.49               21.73            26.10           
                   (-14.9 pct)         (+42.6 pct)     (-22.0 pct)              
  EPS Basic        140.69 yen          156.36 yen      199.51 yen             
  EPS Diluted      140.34 yen          155.86 yen                   
  Ann Div                               50.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 Div                               50.00 yen                   
  NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
