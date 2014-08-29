FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 div forecast
August 29, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) -
              Panasonic Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
               Full year to      Full year to 
             Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                LATEST           PREVIOUS     
               FORECAST          FORECAST     
  -Q2 Div      8.00 yen                       
  NOTE - Panasonic Corpis one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

