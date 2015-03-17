FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Sony -9-MTH group results (SEC)
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Sony -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 17 (Reuters)- 
          Sony Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             6.28 trln           5.90 trln        8.00 trln  
                   (+6.5 pct)          (+17.5 pct)      (+3.0 pct)  
  Operating          166.32              138.30            20.00    
                   (+20.3 pct)         (+70.5 pct)      (-24.5 pct) 
  Pretax             146.25              138.83          loss 5.00  
                   (+5.3 pct)         (+145.0 pct)                  
  Net              loss 19.19              9.88         loss 170.00 
  EPS            loss 17.50 yen         9.66 yen                    
  EPS Diluted    loss 17.50 yen         8.45 yen                    
  Ann Div                               25.00 yen           NIL     
  -Q2 Div              NIL              12.50 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               12.50 yen           NIL     
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.