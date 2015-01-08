FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -9-MTH parent results
January 8, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -9-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Jan 8 (Reuters)- 
             Broccoli Co Ltd 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Nov 30, 2014        Nov 30, 2013     Feb 28, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               4.20                4.99          6.40 - 7.00          
                   (-15.8 pct)         (+64.5 pct)    (-5.7 - +3.2 pct)              
  Operating          995 mln              1.55          1.60 - 2.00            
                   (-35.6 pct)        (+183.3 pct)   (-25.6 - -7.0 pct)               
  Recurring          996 mln              1.55          1.60 - 2.00            
                   (-35.5 pct)        (+183.9 pct)   (-25.6 - -7.0 pct)               
  Net                613 mln              1.40          1.00 - 1.20            
                   (-56.3 pct)        (+151.7 pct)   (-47.6 - -37.1 pct)               
  EPS               18.73 yen           42.83 yen   30.55 yen - 36.66 yen                
  EPS Diluted                           42.83 yen                   
  Ann Div                               13.00 yen                   
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                               13.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation
characters. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

