CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)TABLE-Yukiguni - group results
November 14, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)TABLE-Yukiguni - group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(OFFICIAL)
Nov 14 (Reuters)-
Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                    6 months ended   6 months ended    Year to 
                    Sep 30, 2012     Sep 30, 2011      Mar 31, 2013 
                    LATEST           YEAR-AGO          LATEST 
                    RESULTS          RESULT            FORECAST 
  Sales              10.46             10.24              28.50     
                    (+2.2 pct)       (-10.2 pct)         (+9.4 pct) 
  Operating          loss 1.96         loss 3.11           1.80     
  Recurring          loss 2.42         loss 3.50            900 mln 
  Net                loss 1.47         loss 2.05            600 mln 
  EPS           loss 41.30 yen    loss 56.50 yen          16.84 yen 
  EPS Diluted                                    
  Annual div                           10.00 yen          10.00 yen 
-Q1 div
    -Q2 div                nil               nil                    
    -Q3 div                                                         
    -Q4 div                            10.00 yen          10.00 yen 


NOTE - Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd is a leading "maitake" mushroom grower and wholesaler.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1378.TK1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
