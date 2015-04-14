CORRECTED-TABLE-Aoki Super -2014/15 parent results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 14 (Reuters)- Aoki Super Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 12 months and Year ended Year to NEXT 8 days ended Feb 28, 2015 Feb 20, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 102.27 96.20 102.50 50.00 (+4.2 pct) Operating 3.04 1.07 2.45 1.01 (-28.2 pct) Recurring 3.14 1.14 2.50 1.05 (-27.4 pct) Net 1.52 525 mln 1.30 550 mln (-33.3 pct) EPS 130.87 yen 42.58 yen 118.28 yen 50.04 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen 22.50 yen 25.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.50 yen 10.00 yen 12.50 yen -Q4 Div 12.50 yen 12.50 yen 12.50 yen NOTE - Aoki Super Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.