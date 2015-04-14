FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Aoki Super -2014/15 parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Aoki Super -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 14 (Reuters)- 
          Aoki Super Co Ltd 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
            12 months and      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
             8 days ended
              Feb 28, 2015    Feb 20, 2014   Feb 29, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues       102.27           96.20         102.50        50.00    
                               (+4.2 pct)                              
  Operating        3.04            1.07           2.45         1.01    
                               (-28.2 pct)                             
  Recurring        3.14            1.14           2.50         1.05    
                               (-27.4 pct)                             
  Net              1.52          525 mln          1.30       550 mln   
                               (-33.3 pct)                             
  EPS          130.87 yen       42.58 yen     118.28 yen    50.04 yen  
  Ann Div       25.00 yen       22.50 yen      25.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       12.50 yen       10.00 yen      12.50 yen               
  -Q4 Div       12.50 yen       12.50 yen      12.50 yen               
  NOTE - Aoki Super Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
