August 4, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Gree -2015/16 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrercts forecat period to "3 months to Sep 30, 2016")
Aug 4 (Reuters)- 
Gree Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended                3 months to       
                Jun 30, 2016    Jun 30, 2015                Sep 30, 2016     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO                    COMPANY      
                   RESULTS         RESULTS                    FORECAST
  Sales             69.88           92.46                       13.50
                 (-24.4 pct)     (-26.4 pct)                 (-30.1 pct)
  Operating         14.24           20.23                        1.00
                 (-29.6 pct)     (-42.2 pct)                 (-77.2 pct)
  Recurring         10.53           25.01                        1.00
                 (-57.9 pct)     (-30.6 pct)                 (-75.0 pct)
  Net                8.40        loss 10.32
  EPS             35.92 yen    loss 43.85 yen
  EPS Diluted     35.73 yen
  Ann Div         8.00 yen        10.00 yen
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL
  -Q4 Div         8.00 yen        10.00 yen

NOTE - Gree Inc.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3632.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
