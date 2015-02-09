FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Impress Holdings, Inc -9-MTH group results
February 9, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Impress Holdings, Inc -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
             Impress Holdings, Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             8.20                8.37         10.20 - 10.40 
                 (-2.0 pct)          (-5.0 pct)                   
  Operating        279 mln             248 mln                    
                 (+12.4 pct)         (-45.8 pct)                  
  Recurring        319 mln             259 mln     loss 70 mln - 30 mln 
                 (+23.4 pct)         (-36.3 pct)                  
  Net              399 mln             142 mln          70 mln - 180 mln
                (+180.6 pct)         (-43.5 pct)                  
  EPS             11.83 yen           4.17 yen        2.06 yen - 5.28 yen
  Ann Div                             0.50 yen                    
  -Q2 div
  -Q4 div                             0.50 yen                    
  NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
