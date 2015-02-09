REFILE-TABLE-Impress Holdings, Inc -9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 8.20 8.37  10.20 - 10.40 (-2.0 pct) (-5.0 pct) Operating 279 mln 248 mln (+12.4 pct) (-45.8 pct) Recurring 319 mln 259 mln loss 70 mln - 30 mln (+23.4 pct) (-36.3 pct) Net 399 mln 142 mln 70 mln - 180 mln (+180.6 pct) (-43.5 pct) EPS 11.83 yen 4.17 yen 2.06 yen - 5.28 yen Ann Div 0.50 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 0.50 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.