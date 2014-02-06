FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Septeni Holdings -Q1 group results
February 6, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
             Septeni Holdings Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended    6 months  to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012       Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO           LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS          FORECAST   
  Sales               12.53               10.89             25.83          
                   (+15.1 pct)         (+12.2 pct)       (+15.0 pct)           
  Operating          682 mln             290 mln             1.26          
                  (+134.9 pct)         (-20.7 pct)       (+63.8 pct)           
  Recurring          737 mln             338 mln             1.32          
                  (+118.2 pct)         (-17.0 pct)       (+49.6 pct)          
  Net                413 mln             186 mln           763 mln          
                  (+121.4 pct)         (+45.2 pct)        (+3.6 pct)           
  EPS               16.38 yen           7.41 yen          30.24 yen           
  EPS Diluted       15.89 yen           7.22 yen                    
  Ann Div                             1,400.00 yen                  
  -Q2 div
  -Q4 div                             1,400.00 yen                  
  NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services,
using direct mails and  Internet advertising. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

