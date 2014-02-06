REFILE-TABLE-Septeni Holdings -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Septeni Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 12.53 10.89 25.83 (+15.1 pct) (+12.2 pct) (+15.0 pct) Operating 682 mln 290 mln 1.26 (+134.9 pct) (-20.7 pct) (+63.8 pct) Recurring 737 mln 338 mln 1.32 (+118.2 pct) (-17.0 pct) (+49.6 pct) Net 413 mln 186 mln 763 mln (+121.4 pct) (+45.2 pct) (+3.6 pct) EPS 16.38 yen 7.41 yen 30.24 yen EPS Diluted 15.89 yen 7.22 yen Ann Div 1,400.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 1,400.00 yen NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services, using direct mails and Internet advertising. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.