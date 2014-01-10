FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Gaban -2013/14 group forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Gaban -2013/14 group forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jan 10 (Reuters) -
              Gaban  Co Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
              13 monthhs to      13 monthhs to 
               Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales            8.65              8.94       
  Operating       50 mln            209 mln     
  Recurring       110 mln           260 mln     
  Net             20 mln            212 mln     
  EPS            1.82 yen          19.25 yen    
  NOTE - Gaban  Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice.    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

