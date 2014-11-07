FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Sumco -9-MTH group results
#Semiconductors
November 7, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Sumco -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Nov 7 (Reuters)- 
             Sumco Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Oct 31, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales              167.46              147.37           221.00    
                                       (-8.0 pct)                   
  Operating           19.85               15.57            24.50    
                                       (+61.7 pct)                  
  Recurring           16.80                5.69            20.00    
                                       (-25.6 pct)                  
  Net                 12.75              382 mln           14.50    
                                      (+137.8 pct)                  
  EPS               46.21 yen         loss 1.78 yen      51.89 yen  
  EPS Diluted       41.63 yen                                       
  Ann Div                               1.00 yen                    
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                               1.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Sumco Corp is a major maker of silicon wafers. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

