CORRECTED-TABLE-Cookpad -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 7 (Reuters)- Cookpad Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Oct 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 6.18 4.70 Operating 2.62 2.03 Pretax 3.02 2.04 Net 1.84 1.24 EPS Basic 17.24 yen 12.53 yen EPS Diluted 16.92 yen 12.37 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 12.00 yen NOTE - Cookpad Inc . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.