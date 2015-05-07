FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Nintendo -2014/15 parent results
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Nintendo -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters)- 
          Nintendo Co Ltd 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          366.81          448.18                                
               (-18.2 pct)     (-26.3 pct)                             
  Operating       26.48        loss 14.78                              
  Recurring       69.89           36.82                                
               (+89.8 pct)     (+59.8 pct)                             
  Net             41.47           23.33                                
               (+77.7 pct)     (+66.3 pct)                             
  EPS          350.31 yen      184.46 yen                              
  Ann Div      180.00 yen      100.00 yen     150.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL                                 
  -Q4 Div      180.00 yen      100.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game 
 machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
