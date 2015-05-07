TABLE-Nintendo -2014/15 parent results

May 7 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 366.81 448.18 (-18.2 pct) (-26.3 pct) Operating 26.48 loss 14.78 Recurring 69.89 36.82 (+89.8 pct) (+59.8 pct) Net 41.47 23.33 (+77.7 pct) (+66.3 pct) EPS 350.31 yen 184.46 yen Ann Div 180.00 yen 100.00 yen 150.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 180.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.