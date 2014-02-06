FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Konami -9-MTH group results (SEC)
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 6, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Konami -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds percent change figure(-17.7 pct) for year ago sales)
Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
          Konami Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            155.95              160.15           210.00    
                 (-2.6 pct)          (-17.7 pct)       (-7.1 pct)  
  Operating          7.39               14.92            10.00    
                 (-50.5 pct)         (-51.7 pct)      (-54.3 pct) 
  Pretax             9.17               14.67            11.50    
                 (-37.5 pct)         (-51.1 pct)      (-47.5 pct) 
  Net                5.06                8.82             6.50    
                 (-42.7 pct)         (-48.3 pct)      (-50.7 pct) 
  EPS             36.47 yen           63.63 yen        46.89 yen  
  Ann Div                             50.00 yen        34.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         17.00 yen           25.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             25.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

