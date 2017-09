TABLE-Daiei -9-MTH group results

Jan 8 (Reuters)- Daiei Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 30, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 607.87 620.57 818.00 (-2.0 pct) (-4.1 pct) (-1.6 pct) Operating loss 7.92 loss 4.65 loss 6.00 Recurring loss 9.04 loss 5.24 loss 8.00 Net loss 19.16 loss 7.18 EPS loss 96.33 yen loss 36.10 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.