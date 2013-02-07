FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters)- 
             Suzuki Motor Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.82 trln           1.80 trln        2.60 trln  
                   (+1.4 pct)          (-6.7 pct)       (+3.5 pct)  
  Operating           92.88               87.71           130.00    
                   (+5.9 pct)          (-5.1 pct)       (+9.0 pct)  
  Recurring          101.34               96.36           145.00    
                   (+5.2 pct)          (-9.5 pct)       (+11.1 pct) 
  Net                 48.43               40.62            70.00    
                   (+19.2 pct)         (-4.7 pct)       (+29.9 pct) 
  EPS               86.33 yen           72.41 yen       124.79 yen  
  EPS Diluted       79.33 yen           66.54 yen                   
  Ann Div                               15.00 yen        16.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           8.00 yen            7.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               8.00 yen         8.00 yen   
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.