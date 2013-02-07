TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results

Feb 7 (Reuters)- Suzuki Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.82 trln 1.80 trln 2.60 trln (+1.4 pct) (-6.7 pct) (+3.5 pct) Operating 92.88 87.71 130.00 (+5.9 pct) (-5.1 pct) (+9.0 pct) Recurring 101.34 96.36 145.00 (+5.2 pct) (-9.5 pct) (+11.1 pct) Net 48.43 40.62 70.00 (+19.2 pct) (-4.7 pct) (+29.9 pct) EPS 86.33 yen 72.41 yen 124.79 yen EPS Diluted 79.33 yen 66.54 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 16.00 yen -Q2 div 8.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q4 div 8.00 yen 8.00 yen NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.