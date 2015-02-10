FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-WebCrew -2014/15 group forecast
February 10, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-WebCrew -2014/15 group forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects accounting period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 10 (Reuters) -
              WebCrew Inc.     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                6 months to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2015      Sep 30, 2015   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales            8.50              17.50      
  Operating       730 mln             1.65      
  Recurring       730 mln             1.65      
  Net             380 mln           850 mln     
  EPS            17.72 yen         41.06 yen    
  NOTE - WebCrew Inc. operates insurance-related Web sites.    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

