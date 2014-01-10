REFILE-TABLE-Aeon -9-MTH group results

(Adds operating profit forecast and recurring profit forecast) Jan 10 (Reuters)- Aeon Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 30, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 4.62 trln 4.13 trln 6.00 trln (+11.8 pct) (+5.5 pct) Operating 94.84 98.92 200.00 - 210.00 (-4.1 pct) (+4.9 - +10.2 pct) Recurring 98.51 116.89 215.00 - 225.00 (-15.7 pct) (+1.2 - +5.9 pct) Net 19.93 37.46 75.00 (-46.8 pct) (+0.7 pct) EPS 24.66 yen 48.23 yen 89.56 yen EPS Diluted 18.30 yen 43.82 yen Ann Div 24.00 yen 26.00 yen -Q2 div 13.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q4 div 12.00 yen 13.00 yen NOTE - Aeon Co Ltd is a major supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .