REFILE-TABLE-Aeon -9-MTH group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Aeon -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds operating profit forecast and recurring profit forecast)
Jan 10 (Reuters)- 
             Aeon Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Nov 30, 2013        Nov 30, 2012     Feb 28, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues          4.62 trln           4.13 trln        6.00 trln  
                   (+11.8 pct)                          (+5.5 pct)  
  Operating           94.84               98.92       200.00 - 210.00           
   
                   (-4.1 pct)                          (+4.9 - +10.2 pct)       
       
  Recurring           98.51              116.89       215.00 - 225.00           
   
                   (-15.7 pct)                         (+1.2 - +5.9 pct)        
       
  Net                 19.93               37.46            75.00    
                   (-46.8 pct)                          (+0.7 pct)  
  EPS               24.66 yen           48.23 yen        89.56 yen  
  EPS Diluted       18.30 yen           43.82 yen                   
  Ann Div                               24.00 yen        26.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           13.00 yen           12.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               12.00 yen        13.00 yen  
  NOTE - Aeon Co Ltd is a major supermarket chain. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

