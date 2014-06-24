CORRECTED-TABLE-Aoki Super -Q1 parent results

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Jun 24 (Reuters)- Aoki Super Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 12 months and 8 days to May 20, 2014 May 20, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 24.12 23.25 98.76 (+3.8 pct) (+2.3 pct) Operating 591 mln 264 mln 1.10 (+123.9 pct) (-34.7 pct) Recurring 616 mln 287 mln 1.15 (+114.1 pct) (-31.7 pct) Net 336 mln 129 mln 600 mln (+158.9 pct) (-44.0 pct) EPS 28.21 yen 10.46 yen 50.37 yen Ann Div 22.50 yen 22.50 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 12.50 yen -Q4 div 12.50 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Aoki Super Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .