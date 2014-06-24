FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Aoki Super -Q1 parent results
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 24, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Aoki Super -Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jun 24 (Reuters)- 
             Aoki Super Co Ltd 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended  12 months and 8 days to 
                May 20, 2014        May 20, 2013     Feb 28, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues          24.12               23.25            98.76    
                 (+3.8 pct)          (+2.3 pct)                   
  Operating        591 mln             264 mln            1.10    
                (+123.9 pct)         (-34.7 pct)                  
  Recurring        616 mln             287 mln            1.15    
                (+114.1 pct)         (-31.7 pct)                  
  Net              336 mln             129 mln          600 mln   
                (+158.9 pct)         (-44.0 pct)                  
  EPS             28.21 yen           10.46 yen        50.37 yen  
  Ann Div                             22.50 yen        22.50 yen  
  -Q2 div                             10.00 yen        12.50 yen  
  -Q4 div                             12.50 yen        10.00 yen  
  NOTE - Aoki Super Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.